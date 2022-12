Share · View all patches · Build 10165948 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 22:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Features:

Added a fishing catch animation and and other fishing improvements.

Added axolotls and another secret underwater creature.

There is now a total of 30 fish.

Changes:

The placeholder fishing boat was removed in favor of the new fishing system.