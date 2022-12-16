Patch 20.8.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10165869 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 21:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Miolhrians 20.8.3.5 patch is here with some tweaking and testing for upcoming update 20.8.5... so...here we go..

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The First 12 Issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

Now this update will include....

-Lantern to Flashlight upgraded!

Flashlights now have a larger radius for seeing in the dark!

-Lighting readjusted for inside caves tunnels and throughout miolhria!

-Mining Bikes updated!

-multiple fixes with mining bikes including durability and pulling out of mines!

-Lantern animation updated!

-Mi Sync devices are now upgradable!

-Increased storage when upgraded!

-Home storage upgradeable!

-Increased storage when upgraded!

-Safehouse storage upgradeable!

-Increased storage when upgraded!

-Vending machine prices adjusted!

-More Enemies now have New Ultra Abilities!

-Shop update!

-Battle animations updated!

-Multiple Icons updated!

-Crafting system updated!

-and multiple other fixes!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company