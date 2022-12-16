Patch 0.5.10

-- Fixed Banish not giving the unit back when the board is full.

-- Fixed Relic All-Seeing Eye not giving unlimited actions when using move action.

-- Fixed Event River of Souls text when selecting a unit.

-- Fixed Card Echo Shot.

-- Fixed Traditional Random not giving the proper starting decks.

-- Fixed Wimp Units sometimes getting micro movement stutters.

-- Fixed Wimp Unit not obeying Manual Movement.

-- Fixed Skill Hit Me description.

-- Rolled back camera controls. It was causing glitch behaviour on some machines. We will come back to it later.

-- Fixed Card Burning Strike sometimes not working properly on the first turn.

-- Fixed Sometimes wanderer units portrait position being out of order.