-- Fixed Banish not giving the unit back when the board is full.
-- Fixed Relic All-Seeing Eye not giving unlimited actions when using move action.
-- Fixed Event River of Souls text when selecting a unit.
-- Fixed Card Echo Shot.
-- Fixed Traditional Random not giving the proper starting decks.
-- Fixed Wimp Units sometimes getting micro movement stutters.
-- Fixed Wimp Unit not obeying Manual Movement.
-- Fixed Skill Hit Me description.
-- Rolled back camera controls. It was causing glitch behaviour on some machines. We will come back to it later.
-- Fixed Card Burning Strike sometimes not working properly on the first turn.
-- Fixed Sometimes wanderer units portrait position being out of order.
Hadean Tactics update for 16 December 2022
Patch 0.5.10
-- Fixed Banish not giving the unit back when the board is full.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update