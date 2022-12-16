TRACK BUILDER UPDATE

It’s been a while in the making, but it’s finally here! The Stream Racer Track Builder is now available in early access!

Build your own tracks, the way you like to. Get full control over your tracks, bending your roads into a precision of 0.25 degrees (for those very thorough builders, I see you). After you’ve finished constructing your roads, it’s time to construct your objects! Boost pads, tire stacks and complete stands, place the however you like.

After your complete map is done, it’s time to put it to the test. Through our automated testing system, the game will determine if your track meets our minimum track requirements. This is mostly just checking if your track isn’t too short.

Passed the test? Time to publish! After publishing your track, it will be available for EVERYONE to enjoy!

Some quick notes / a heads-up:

The Track Builder will be a per-season based paid feature. The price at the start of a season will be 350 nitro, but will decrease in price daily. You basically pay for the amount of days left in the season.

You can purchase the nitro directly via Steam (new!) or like you could before via https://app.streamracer.com (there is no difference). The Track Builder Season Pass is only available via Steam (for now).

This is EARLY ACCESS. So EXPECT bugs. This has been the largest single project I’ve ever created. I already have a list of 30+ things I want to add or improve, but it had to be launched at some point. The Track Builder will continue to improve via updates over time. These improvements are included in the Track Builder Season Pass and will come via Steam (like regular game updates).

An improved “new game” screen will be created very soon. I understand with the large amount of new tracks that will come, it will be very hard to select the track you want in the current screen. I was simply out of time. New screen that allows you to select track length, search by name / author, etc., very soon.

You will be reminded in the game as well, but I just want to be very clear here. Abuse of custom tracks will result in a direct game ban. This includes, but is not limited to, the drawing of hate symbols or any other inappropriate drawings. Stream Racer is rated E, which means all content may be suitable for persons ages 6 and older. Bans are permanent, and you will not be refunded for your purchase.

You can report a map via Discord: https://streamracer.com/discord

I can’t wait to see what amazing tracks you all create! Be sure to post screenshots of your tracks in #🏗️community-tracks.

Cheers,

Barry