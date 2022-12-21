Death's Playground Xmas Sales - Extra Jumpscares

You are cosy and bored inside your warm house while it's snowing outside: Is there anything better to do than to annoy your friends?

Grab the discount and bring your friends over so you can plot your evil plan to scare them however you wish!

The Xmas Extra Jumpscares Event runs from December 22 - January 15.

What's New?

- Xmas Fire Extinguisher -



Shoots snow all around creating messy pools of snow that make noise whenever anyone walks over them, leaving some footprints afterwards, that melt over time.

This is a great way to know when the killer is approaching as the killer doesn't make any noise while walking, unless they're stepping on some snow.

Creepy Time - If you see footprints coming towards you and there isn't a physical body over them, I advise you to RUN THE HECK OUTTA YOUR STAMINA!

- Christmas Presents -



Everyone loves to be surprised on Christmas time with the amazing presents everyone gives to each other. I decided to give you a present as well (actually more than 1)!

Open up every present you find in-game to have a chance to get a good item, a weapon or the Xmas Fire Extinguisher, but be aware! The presents can be trapped by the killer to give you a jumpscare instead!

Snowy Theme

Lots of snow outside and some symbolic winter stuff happening around like snow falling from the sky, Christmas lights & decorations all over the mansion, Christmas trees and hanging lights for a more beautiful season and a creepy clock!





- Objectives Clarity -





- Escape Doors -

- Pay Attention To The Time! -

Be aware of the creepy old clock that spawns behind you and starts playing a distorted Christmas song. Why? No one knows!

Additional Stuff

- XP Boost -

The experience boost will help you to level up your characters faster so, you can try out powerful different combinations of skills to experiment with new playstyles for each character!

- Easter Eggs -

A fine new ammount of Easter Eggs, some related to the Christmas season, some others just for the sake of it!

Enjoy finding the newly placed Easter Eggs and try to find out where they are from!

Also, rats are wearing cute Christmas Hats :)

_A special thanks for everyone who helped in the development and playtest of this indie game!

I am grateful for all the love and support you are giving me to pursue this crazy adventure to create a scary playground for all you psychos! ;)

Awaiting your feedback <3_