Pixel Strike 3D update for 16 December 2022

9.7.0 Update

Build 10165643

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 9.7.0 (Christmas) update has arrived! We've switched all of the text in the game to our new pixelated font, bringing a fresh look to the UI. Don't miss your chance to get the limited-time Christmas items from the event shop!

Additions/Changes

  • Christmas Event started
  • All text updated to use new font
  • New Settings menu with new options
  • Battle Passes now take less time to complete
  • Elite Pass double xp shows properly in-game
  • Nametags are now only visible within a close distance
  • RPG rockets no longer collide with the player who shot it
  • Many weapon balance changes (see Discord)
  • Sniper scope sway and flinch has been reduced
  • Server select moved to Settings menu
  • Player’s platform now visible in Scoreboard and Profile
  • Updated mouse locking system to prevent losing your cursor
  • Pull-out animations sped up for M60 and RPD
  • Weapon slots now show icons for equipped weapon skins
  • Removed level restrictions to play game modes
  • Various bug fixes and improvements

