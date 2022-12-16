9.7.0 Update

The 9.7.0 (Christmas) update has arrived! We've switched all of the text in the game to our new pixelated font, bringing a fresh look to the UI. Don't miss your chance to get the limited-time Christmas items from the event shop!
Additions/Changes
- Christmas Event started
- All text updated to use new font
- New Settings menu with new options
- Battle Passes now take less time to complete
- Elite Pass double xp shows properly in-game
- Nametags are now only visible within a close distance
- RPG rockets no longer collide with the player who shot it
- Many weapon balance changes (see Discord)
- Sniper scope sway and flinch has been reduced
- Server select moved to Settings menu
- Player’s platform now visible in Scoreboard and Profile
- Updated mouse locking system to prevent losing your cursor
- Pull-out animations sped up for M60 and RPD
- Weapon slots now show icons for equipped weapon skins
- Removed level restrictions to play game modes
- Various bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update