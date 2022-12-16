Winter Holiday Fest 2022!

Hey everyone! This week we’re releasing a Winter Holiday focused patch! The Winter Holiday 2022 event introduces a new, limited-time set of holiday-themed cosmetics, including:

-7 Skins

-10 Nose Arts

-4 Banners

As always, these will be added into the end of the game rewards pool so be sure to get some games in to unlock these holiday themed items! Also, enjoy 10% bonuses to end match XP and Gold, and 10% more rewards in Supply Caches as our gift to you!

Be on the lookout for fun things happening on Europa, our designated Winter Wonderland map!

Winter Holiday Fest 2022 will start today and run through the end of January 1st.

New

Mail time! We’re now introducing a new feature to allow Clan leaders to send mail to their Clan members. At the top right of the home page you will see a mail icon that you can click to read mail. That icon will include a red indicator if you have any mail waiting for you. Just make sure you’ve been more nice than naughty, and maybe your Clan leader will send you a lovely Christmas message!

Lastly, we’re introducing 4 types of boosters! There is a 1.5x booster for XP, while Gold, Unlock Points (Hammers), and Mod Progress all have 2x boosters. A 2x Mod Progress boosters will give you 6 points of Module Progress as a match reward instead of the normal 3.

These boosters have a 30 minute timer but you can earn more than one at a time allowing for them to queue one after another. The time on the boosters will continue to run even when you are not in game.

You can see your active boosters in the Armory, on the Main Menu and at the end of each match.

Currently, boosters can be obtained from Supply Cache drops..

That’s all for this week, and the year! The team is taking time off for the holidays and will return in the new year. We at Simutronics would like to thank you all for being part of this journey. Not just for playing, but also for helping mold GALAHAD 3093 into the game it is today. We hope you have a wonderful rest of the year and we look forward to working with you all on our return.

For the last time in 2022, we’ll see you on the battlefield!

Balance Changes

Coordinated Defense

Reduced self damage from 12 / 15 / 18 / 21 / 24 to 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 percent

Coordinated Offense

Reduced self damage from 12 / 15 / 18 / 21 / 24 to 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 percent

Enhanced Autoloader

Changed reload speed bonus from 30 / 38 / 46 / 54 / 62 to 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 percent

Expanded Magazine

Increased magazine size bonus from 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 to 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 percent

Counter Punch

Increased armor damage reflection from 13 / 16 / 19 / 22 / 25 to 16 / 20 / 24 / 28 / 32 percent

Quadrantid (Airburst Grenade)

Increased max range from 400 to 500 meters

Draconid (Cluster Bomb)

Increased max range from 400 to 500 meters

Lurid (EMP Grenade)

Increased max range from 400 to 500 meters

Bug Fixes