NITE Team 4 update for 16 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec 16

  • Fixed an issue causing New Players to not receive all the items from their Welcome Kit
  • Fixed an issue causing players to not receive their Xkeyscore bundle and Turbine C2 card when starting the Royal Gate chapter Ace Magnets
  • Removed Operation Smoke Screen from the Mission Center menu

Players having the Ace Magnets issue will have to Abort the Mission and restart it in order to receive their items. We apologize for the inconvenience.

There is a possibility we'll revisit Operation Smoke Screen in the future, but right now it's not stable enough for release.

