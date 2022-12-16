Update Notes for Dec 16

Fixed an issue causing New Players to not receive all the items from their Welcome Kit

Fixed an issue causing players to not receive their Xkeyscore bundle and Turbine C2 card when starting the Royal Gate chapter Ace Magnets

Removed Operation Smoke Screen from the Mission Center menu

Players having the Ace Magnets issue will have to Abort the Mission and restart it in order to receive their items. We apologize for the inconvenience.

There is a possibility we'll revisit Operation Smoke Screen in the future, but right now it's not stable enough for release.