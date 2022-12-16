Patch 1.74

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Between December 16 and December 28, use the Candy axe to kill 5 enemies in Finisher state (execution) to be entered into our Christmas live stream prize draw! We're giving away x2 PS5s, x2 Meta Quest 2s, and x4 studio merch packages.

To enter the draw and learn more about the contest, check out the Contest channel on our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio

Swordsman 1.74

[Improvements / Content Update]

2022 Holiday Draw

AI can't be stunned by weapons while attacking, prompting you to parry

AI attacks less often, but moves around more

General performance improvements

Some Holiday decorations added

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed some weapon item descriptions in shop

Permadeath failed to delete certain progress

Some users were not seeing UI text

Doomfist could fail to kill enemies in certain situations

Skin color failed to load correctly on VR hands

(PC, PS4/5) Horde map failed to load

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap