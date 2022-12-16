 Skip to content

Swordsman VR update for 16 December 2022

Patch 1.74

Patch 1.74

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Between December 16 and December 28, use the Candy axe to kill 5 enemies in Finisher state (execution) to be entered into our Christmas live stream prize draw! We're giving away x2 PS5s, x2 Meta Quest 2s, and x4 studio merch packages.

To enter the draw and learn more about the contest, check out the Contest channel on our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio

Swordsman 1.74

[Improvements / Content Update]

  • 2022 Holiday Draw
  • AI can't be stunned by weapons while attacking, prompting you to parry
  • AI attacks less often, but moves around more
  • General performance improvements
  • Some Holiday decorations added

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed some weapon item descriptions in shop
  • Permadeath failed to delete certain progress
  • Some users were not seeing UI text
  • Doomfist could fail to kill enemies in certain situations
  • Skin color failed to load correctly on VR hands
  • (PC, PS4/5) Horde map failed to load

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap

