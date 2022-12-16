1.0891 - "A Small But Nice Update"

Share · View all patches · Build 10165473 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone - pushing a small update, 1.0891! This affects a few small things:

Trombone Sounds: "Popping" sounds during gameplay should either be completely eliminated or extremely reduced. The game now fades out trombone sounds very quickly rather than stopping them. You may notice that the trombone sounds ever-so-slightly different now...

Negative Scores: Since the launch of the game, it's apparently been possible to get negative scores if the notes you play are extremely far off from the intended notes. It's a complete mystery that we haven't noticed this before, or that it wasn't widely-reported as a bug. Anyways, there are now a handful of spots in the code that prevent individual notes, and your total score, from going below 0.

We're constantly working on the game, generally in these four buckets:

Tiny Updates & Fixes, which are happening continuously.

Very Big Updates, which are happening continuously but won't be pushed live for a while. Hope to be able to share some of these soon!

Content Updates, such as new songs and other secret things.

Platform Stuff. We want the game to launch on more systems, but this involves ten billion emails, account setups, phone calls, etc. It's all happening, but takes longer than expected.

In short, expect many more updates over time! Thank you for playing and have a great holiday season!

-Dan of Holy Wow