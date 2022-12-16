Patch 1.2.12 out now

This week’s update includes a number of important gameplay changes. Most importantly when you die, any non-legacy gear might actually end up somewhere in the world. Also, returning to Haven to retire your character has become more advantageous. Not only will gear be placed in the vault automatically, your next character will also get the benefit of a new type of item to study while camping: the journal of previous wayfarers.

We also decided that most hazard locations you would encounter while traveling didn’t add much, except that they slowed you down. For that reason we have taken most of them out. The intended effect is that traveling should take less time.

New Features

Whether you are hiding is represented as a status effect.

When you die your non-legacy gear might end up somewhere else, sometimes it is even brought back to Haven. Then Loremaster will have some intel about it.

You can now retire your Wayfarer if they have lost enough hope by talking to the Loremaster. Retiring automatically passes on some of your gear, including a journal which your next Wayfarer may study while camping.

Camping UI is adjusted to accommodate for the new action to study objects to gain benefits.

After the first Wayfarer the people in Haven erect a monument to commemorate previous Wayfarers. (Not in all existing worlds, though.)

Gameplay Changes

The empire advances less quickly.

Abandoned sites are repopulated less quickly.

Hazards are now rare travel encounters.

Specific encounters on map nodes can project hardships and encounters on nearby travel routes.

When you are in savage form, most creatures regard you as an enemy.

Bug Fixes