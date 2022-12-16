1.25 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10165370 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 20:26:18 UTC by Wendy

​The following changes have been made:

-The statue in Historia Town now explains previously unexplained mechanics (Cutscene skipping and Character differences)

-The player no longer gets stuck in a wall if they wall jump and dash at the same time.

-Fixed a crash which occurred when the player fell into the lava flood in 2-2 while the Medal tracker is active.

-Assist mode text no longer overlaps menus.

-Removed harmless spikes in 1-4

-Fixed a bug which caused Pulpesses and Pulpettys (Slamming blocks) to repeatedly play their slam animation when touching platforms.

-It is no longer possible to get behind Ms.Crepenna during the final section of 5-3

-Blazooga no longer spawn fire behind them while in the air

-Bell's sprites display properly in 4-S