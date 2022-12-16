1.25 Update

The following changes have been made:
-The statue in Historia Town now explains previously unexplained mechanics (Cutscene skipping and Character differences)
-The player no longer gets stuck in a wall if they wall jump and dash at the same time.
-Fixed a crash which occurred when the player fell into the lava flood in 2-2 while the Medal tracker is active.
-Assist mode text no longer overlaps menus.
-Removed harmless spikes in 1-4
-Fixed a bug which caused Pulpesses and Pulpettys (Slamming blocks) to repeatedly play their slam animation when touching platforms.
-It is no longer possible to get behind Ms.Crepenna during the final section of 5-3
-Blazooga no longer spawn fire behind them while in the air
-Bell's sprites display properly in 4-S
