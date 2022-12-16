Patch Notes 0.5.1.3

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.1.3 (12/16/2022)

New Event: Chill Treats Winter Event

There is new winter themed event.

-Santa will fly over Howling Glacier on his Griffin while you are doing the map and throw presents all over the map.

-New event specific collectibles which will be used to build snowmen on Howling Glacier.

-New event specific quests to acquire new cosmetic items.

-Christmas Tree in the base.

New Feature: Salvager

Salvager is a unit in the base that can salvage your materials in bulk. You get one of the 3 or 2 rewards for a salvage randomly.

New Stats For Grand Items

There are 42 new stats in Grand Item stat pool. These are:

-Life Steal stat for each skill of every class, except Warrior's Rage skill

-Basic attack has chance to deal double damage

-Basic attack has chance to create a damage area

-Dodges have chance to leave slow area behind

Changes and Fixes

-Ranger's basic attack, Fire Arrow, Poison Circle, Chill and Rapid Shot effects have been renewed.

-Ranger's Rapid Shot skill speed is increased.

-Fixed the problem where Sektir items didn't work correctly for Mage.

-Fixed the problem where regular mobs were dealing more damage than Veteran, Elite and Boss versions.

-Fixed the problem where there were blank items from Pumpkin Shop.

-Fixed the problem where Cauldron blocking items on the ground.

-Fixed the problem where picking up a boss shard affecting other boss's objective.

-Rewards panel added to the main menu, where you can see season rewards.