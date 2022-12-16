New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.530_Malkovich.3F

This one fixes a long-running intermittent issue where all of the Dark Zenith planets would be named "Malcovich." When the game runs out of planet names, which shouldn't happen with any reasonable planet name set, it names every further planet that way as a nod to a certain scene in Being John Malcovich. However, the DZ planets were sometimes doing this when there were plenty of names left, which was a curiosity. Thanks to Badger for fixing that.

Badger also got in a couple more multiplayer fixes, as well as some improvements to the tooltip clarity as it relates to the Scourge Nemesis.

Puffin has added a huge number of updates to his total conversion "Classic Fusion" mod, which you can read about in the full release notes.

Dismiss has made a number of adjustments to his many mods, and fixed a few areas of tooltip or data confusion in the main game, too.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that early next year, so keep an ear out.)