The demo was starting to get really outdated compared to the full version (especially regarding the fights gameplay), so I just updated it!

It now follows the same numbering as the full version, to make things more consistent.

In case you missed the news, the full version is out now and 98% positive on Steam. Play it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/949480/BROK_the_InvestiGator/