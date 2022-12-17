Keybinding for the Keyboard!

Hello all! The long awaited keybinding settings for keyboard have been added!

Additions:

Keybinding is now in for the keyboard. Keep in mind, this still needs polishing! To save your keybinding settings, please use the exit button and not the escape key. We will be working on controller next.

We made changes to how you add items to the compendium to make it easier. Now, you open the book and select which item from your inventory you would like to donate.

Fixes:

The Eternal Ember Quest is now completable

You can no longer upgrade your home past final upgrade

You no longer lose items in your cafe storage when you upgrade

A few buttons have been updated

Work in Progress:

Optimization

Adding resolution settings

Cotton not adding to inventory

Correcting quality ranked items not working food recipes

Shrinking the HUD down

Many more small things here and there

As always, your kindness and support means the world to us. Thank you for all your help in making this a better game. We hope everyone has a great weekend,

the Blue Oak Bridge Team