 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blue Oak Bridge update for 17 December 2022

Keybinding for the Keyboard!

Share · View all patches · Build 10165167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all! The long awaited keybinding settings for keyboard have been added!

Additions:

  • Keybinding is now in for the keyboard. Keep in mind, this still needs polishing! To save your keybinding settings, please use the exit button and not the escape key. We will be working on controller next.
  • We made changes to how you add items to the compendium to make it easier. Now, you open the book and select which item from your inventory you would like to donate.

Fixes:

  • The Eternal Ember Quest is now completable
  • You can no longer upgrade your home past final upgrade
  • You no longer lose items in your cafe storage when you upgrade
  • A few buttons have been updated

Work in Progress:

  • Optimization
  • Adding resolution settings
  • Cotton not adding to inventory
  • Correcting quality ranked items not working food recipes
  • Shrinking the HUD down
  • Many more small things here and there

As always, your kindness and support means the world to us. Thank you for all your help in making this a better game. We hope everyone has a great weekend,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1961372
  • Loading history…
Depot 1961373
  • Loading history…
Depot 1961374
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link