Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 16 December 2022

Development Digest December 9th - 16th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Happy Friday, friends!

Frostfall is almost here! We wanted to get an updated patch out last week to fix some of the little bugs that have been causing lots of issues such as:

  • The Eyre gate not opening from the inside
  • Edgar's bookshelf not working
  • The moon switch at the Astronomer's camp not working
  • The Windless Woods tree stump puzzle not working

While the plan was in place, we ran into a serious hitch that caused a crash whenever trying to launch the game. Luckily, we found the issue (only took 3 days and 3 people) and it was an easy fix, but that put this patch way behind. So that means we started running into our Frostfall finalization time. To make our lives a little easier, we're going to add all those fixes to our Frostfall launch on the 22nd.

A few things to anticipate that are new for this year's Frostfall event:

  • New quests
  • Additional loot in the Frost Golem chest
  • New friends

If you've been following Kindred's stream, you would have seen a few things that are huge quality of life improvements that will be in this update. One being loadouts - allowing you to have up to 3 different sets of weapons/clothes/trinkets/backpacks/gliders/hats/masks to easily switch between for any occasion. I set mine to ranged, tools, and melee. Works great! Just use the default "X" key to cycle through them. No more pockets being used to swap between all these. Another thing that was worked on was mount leveling and a hotkey "H" specific to mounting. No more saddles needed! The more you ride, the more experience you get to be able to level up different aspects of your mount. Mounts will have a maximum level of 20 to reach.

The third thing that was being worked on and the only one that will not be in this update is Steam Achievements! We've got all the groundwork done, now just need to set up each achievement and test it. Unfortunately, to test this we have to turn on Steam Achievements so you all will see that the game has achievements when it really doesn't just yet. I'm excited to get these in though!

What are you most excited for this Frostfall?

We'll be having our monthly community play session on December 31st at 11am PST on our official US server. Feel free to pop in and say hi!

Talk to you all next time!

-Janna

Swords 'N Magic and Stuff Depot 810041
