HELLSEED UPDATE 12-16-2022

Hi guys,

Today we have released the fourth update of HELLSEED Early Access version.

This update is quite substantial, with other bugfixes and new simplifications.

Flashing Pickable Option

We have introduced an option to make most difficult to find pickeable items emissive and flashing, so you can recognize them in an easier way.

Enlarged bounding boxes

Many interactive elements of the game now have a larger bounding box so player can interact with them with less precision.

Bloody Basement stage

[spoiler]We have introduced e textual help in the bloody basement stage so players can understand faster what to do[/spoiler]

Re-located basement key

[spoiler]We have relocated the final part basement key in order to avoid player can take the key before taking the rifle and go in the basement without encountering the policeman monster.[/spoiler]

BUGFIXES

BUGFIX : [spoiler]In the Hospital 4th floor bloody woman appears on wheelchair when loading a game even if she has already appeared and disappeared[/spoiler]

: [spoiler]In the Hospital 4th floor bloody woman appears on wheelchair when loading a game even if she has already appeared and disappeared[/spoiler] BUIGFIX : [spoiler]Wrong collisions if you are killed by doctor demon in the hospital 4th floor and continue the game.[/spoiler]

: [spoiler]Wrong collisions if you are killed by doctor demon in the hospital 4th floor and continue the game.[/spoiler] BUGFIX : some windows and walls in the hospital haven't collisions

: some windows and walls in the hospital haven't collisions BUGFIX : a radiography bug that blocks the game if you leave a radiography into the negatoscope and then reload a saved game.

: a radiography bug that blocks the game if you leave a radiography into the negatoscope and then reload a saved game. BUGFIX : [spoiler]Elevator Demon starts attack animation with a bit of delay when kill player[/spoiler]

: [spoiler]Elevator Demon starts attack animation with a bit of delay when kill player[/spoiler] BUGFIX: After loaded a saved checkpoint, if the player die and click on continue, the game doesn't start from the last check point before death.

Other minor bugfixes

USUALLY IT DOESN'T HAPPEN BUT UPDATING THE GAME COULD CAUSE CORRUPTION OF SOME SAVED GAMES.

Hope you are enjoying the game.

Stay tuned for future updates.

PROFENIX STUDIO