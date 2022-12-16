-water in session 15 now correctly splish-splashes
-fixed a bug that caused enemies to sometimes respawn with active lasers or flamethrowers
-made some code changes to reduce bugs while weapon switching. let me know if this has an impact!
-made some code changes to prevent bugs while spawning into the "lava" room of session 16.
-updated the navmesh in the "statue" room of session 16.
-fixed a sequence break that locked players out of progressing in session 8
-enabled the "acquire all cosmetics" achievement.
-updated the way we send leaderboard scores to Steam. let me know if you experience any bugs with this!
Splatter update for 16 December 2022
day 2 patch
