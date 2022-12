UPDATE VERSION 1.6.3

Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 10165119 Β· Last edited 16 December 2022 – 19:46:13 UTC by Wendy

πŸ’‘πŸ’‘ Version 1.6.3 πŸ’‘πŸ’‘

List of improvements:

πŸŽ„ To celebrate 2 years since the release of the game here is the CHRISTMAS UPDATE πŸŽ„

✠Added some of the Christmas spirit within the game

✠Improved translations

✠Fixed minor bugs

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487160/Ultimate_Battle/