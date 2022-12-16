 Skip to content

Ultimate Battle update for 16 December 2022

UPDATE VERSION 1.6.3

16 December 2022

List of improvements:

🎄 To celebrate 2 years since the release of the game here is the CHRISTMAS UPDATE 🎄

✅ Added some of the Christmas spirit within the game
✅ Improved translations
✅ Fixed minor bugs

