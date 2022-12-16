UPDATE VERSION 1.6.3

💡💡 Version 1.6.3 💡💡
List of improvements:
🎄 To celebrate 2 years since the release of the game here is the CHRISTMAS UPDATE 🎄
✅ Added some of the Christmas spirit within the game
✅ Improved translations
✅ Fixed minor bugs
