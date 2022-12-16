 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GameVRoom update for 16 December 2022

Multiplayer Hotfix 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10165068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released a small hotfix to address most of the multiplayer issues our players were having.
There are still two known issues related with audio in multiplayer:

  • VOIP echo - Non-host players will hear themselves through the streaming audio. Until we have a fix, players have the option to mute VOIP or mute the Audio Stream.
  • Audio corruption - In some PCs we have seen that the host's audio stream gets corrupted.

Multiplayer Fixes:

  • Added the option to select server region so that players in different regions can find each other.
  • Streamed monitor will more reliably connect, and we added a manual reconnect button in case it doesn't.
  • Client controllers now move correctly when spawned in a multiplayer game.
  • Mouse laser pointer now also works correctly in multiplayer.

Additionally:

  • Fixed a bug preventing scrolling through a large list of installed games
  • Fixed virtual buttons disappearing when exporting a layout.
  • Some smaller bug-fixes and improvements...

Changed files in this update

Depot 2220741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link