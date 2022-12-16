Multiplayer Hotfix 0.2.1

We've released a small hotfix to address most of the multiplayer issues our players were having.

There are still two known issues related with audio in multiplayer:

VOIP echo - Non-host players will hear themselves through the streaming audio. Until we have a fix, players have the option to mute VOIP or mute the Audio Stream.

Audio corruption - In some PCs we have seen that the host's audio stream gets corrupted.

Multiplayer Fixes:

Added the option to select server region so that players in different regions can find each other.

Streamed monitor will more reliably connect, and we added a manual reconnect button in case it doesn't.

Client controllers now move correctly when spawned in a multiplayer game.

Mouse laser pointer now also works correctly in multiplayer.

Additionally: