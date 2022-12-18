 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Secret Neighbor update for 18 December 2022

Watch the ANIMATED SERIES within Secret Neighbor

Share · View all patches · Build 10165066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We recently premiered the first episode of Hello Neighbor's Animated Series, titled WELCOME TO RAVEN BROOKS, within Secret Neighbor. It was a fun communal experience, and fans have been asking for more. If you missed it, it's ok, here's the youtube version:

We have a treat for everyone today! The second episode will premiere within Secret Neighbor, two hours before it goes live on Youtube. It's totally OK to stream it, screencap, etc. The file is encoded so ripping it out could prove to be a challenge.

fi you miss it, don't worry - the file will remain in the game, and it's the Director's Cut of the episode. A youtube-friendly version will go live here:

Changed files in this update

Secret Neighbor Content Depot 859571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link