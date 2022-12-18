Watch the ANIMATED SERIES within Secret Neighbor

Hey everyone!

We recently premiered the first episode of Hello Neighbor's Animated Series, titled WELCOME TO RAVEN BROOKS, within Secret Neighbor. It was a fun communal experience, and fans have been asking for more. If you missed it, it's ok, here's the youtube version:

We have a treat for everyone today! The second episode will premiere within Secret Neighbor, two hours before it goes live on Youtube. It's totally OK to stream it, screencap, etc. The file is encoded so ripping it out could prove to be a challenge.

fi you miss it, don't worry - the file will remain in the game, and it's the Director's Cut of the episode. A youtube-friendly version will go live here: