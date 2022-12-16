Scoutmaster Season Patch 1.4 Released!

Happy Holidays, buddies! We’re back with exciting news – Scoutmaster Season Patch 1.4 has released on both our website and Steam! If you have purchased a website copy of the game, please check your email for a download link of the new version, while if you own a Steam copy, your game should automatically update before playing again! Please see the full post below for a summary of changes!

What’s New in Patch 1.4

Patch 1.4 brings in twelve (12) more animated sex scenes, six from Goro’s route and six from Aiden’s route for everyone to enjoy! This update includes the following sex scene animations, playable in game and unlockable in the gallery:

• Aiden Route: Club Foreplay, Holiday Sex (Top & Bottom), Beach Foreplay & Sex, Costume Sex

• Goro Route: Sauna Foreplay, Holiday Sex (Top & Bottom), Beach Foreplay & Sex, Costume Sex

Check out a preview of the awesome new animations below, made by Zemyx, Monacodingo and Ziel!

In addition to these new animated scenes, we’ve also updated our end-game credits to reflect some additional help we’ve received over development, as well as to add our fanart entries into the credits as well! You can see them in the main menu, or after completing the game!

That’s all for this patch, but you can checkout the full patch notes at the link below:

https://www.blitsgames.com/scoutmaster-season-patch-notes/

Holiday Sale & New Products!

It wouldn’t be the Holidays without a sale, so we’ve made all* products in our store 20% off until December 31st at 11:59 PM EDT! Just use the coupon code ‘CBHOLIDAYS22’ at checkout and you can receive this discount!

*Please note – this discount does not apply to the Camp Buddy Lootbox, Inner Pillow purchases or direct Steam purchases. Thank you for understanding!

Additionally, as with every Holiday, we’ve added four new Patreon Collections to our website for purchase of various different reward sets from Mikkoukun’s Patreon throughout the year!

Patreon Collection 41 - Hunter x Yoichi, Hiro Akiba, Taiga Akatora

Patreon Collection 42 - Hyunjin Choi, Lloyd x Darius

Patreon Collection 43 - Skip, Justin

Patreon Collection 44 - Hyunjin x Taiga x Yoichi, Darius x Lloyd x Aiden

You can check them out (and get a discount!) at the link below:

https://www.blitsgames.com/product-category/image-sets/

Finally, we wanted to let everyone know that we’ll be adding new body pillow designs to our store early next year for Connor Bleufin, Rex, and Skip, so please stay tuned for them to be available for order in January 2023!

Closing Word

That’s all for now buddies, but it’s been a big year for us here at BLits! We’ve seen the release of Camp Buddy: Scoutmaster Season, our first product on Steam, and the announcement of a brand new and exciting project, Jock Studio, which we'll have tons more news about next year, so please stay tuned!

Thank you all for sticking with us throughout the year, and we can’t wait to bring more exciting products and news to you in 2023! For now, we wish you all Happy Holidays and to enjoy time with your loved ones!

See you in the new year, with lots of love~

BLits Games