Dec 19th: Bug Fixes, Balance Tweaks, and More

We have some big fixes and improvements this week, so let’s dive right in:
Hotfix Changes
- Added more map variety on the hunt for Brute Force
- Increased variety of weapon drops within an encounter
- Murmur’s Holograms now give credit for kills
- Turret and Healer Drone health reduced
- Fixed an issue that caused Wind-Up to occasionally become unresponsive during the second phase of the fight
- Fixed several bugs related to firing weapons while in cover and blind firing
- Potential fix for cinematic black screen bug
But enough about us - how are you doing? Have you made it all the way to The Growth yet? Join us on our Discord and let us know your thoughts!
