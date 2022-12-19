Dec 19th: Bug Fixes, Balance Tweaks, and More

We have some big fixes and improvements this week, so let’s dive right in:

Hotfix Changes

Added more map variety on the hunt for Brute Force

Increased variety of weapon drops within an encounter

Murmur’s Holograms now give credit for kills

Turret and Healer Drone health reduced

Fixed an issue that caused Wind-Up to occasionally become unresponsive during the second phase of the fight

Fixed several bugs related to firing weapons while in cover and blind firing

Potential fix for cinematic black screen bug

But enough about us - how are you doing? Have you made it all the way to The Growth yet? Join us on our Discord and let us know your thoughts!