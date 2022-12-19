 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Superior update for 19 December 2022

Dec 19th: Bug Fixes, Balance Tweaks, and More

Share · View all patches · Build 10164879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have some big fixes and improvements this week, so let’s dive right in:

Hotfix Changes

  • Added more map variety on the hunt for Brute Force
  • Increased variety of weapon drops within an encounter
  • Murmur’s Holograms now give credit for kills
  • Turret and Healer Drone health reduced
  • Fixed an issue that caused Wind-Up to occasionally become unresponsive during the second phase of the fight
  • Fixed several bugs related to firing weapons while in cover and blind firing
  • Potential fix for cinematic black screen bug

But enough about us - how are you doing? Have you made it all the way to The Growth yet? Join us on our Discord and let us know your thoughts!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1297491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link