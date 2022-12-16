STRIDE Multiplayer hotfix: cosmetics items are back!

Striders!

You have all noticed that in the current game version, previously earned cosmetics items are not displayed in the inventory. This was not intentional and we understand why this issue caused such a misunderstanding and negative feedback from you.

Please update the game. All your cosmetics items will be added to your inventory again in 24 hours. This was a technical issue that is now fixed.

The problem with retrieving game server pings has also been fixed. Now it shouldn’t prevent you from playing multiplayer.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Joy Way highly appreciates every player. The devs hope that the new update will be well received.

And we want to remind you there is a new tool that will speed up the process of receiving your bug reports by our developers. Let us know about any issues at https://support.joyway.games/

Have a nice weekend!