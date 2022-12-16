0.7.1: The Botanist now ready for testing!

0.7.1e1: The Botanist

Hey Drifters!

We've got an update to test for you all; The Botanist.

We are trying out a different approach with this patch! The first version is barebones and just introduces the base concept: The Botanist specialist that unlocks parks, plants and flowers to build. These plants don't do anything yet, and are currently free to place to prettify the town.

What's next?

Seeing what everyone creates with them will lead the design forward. We'll drop frequent updates to the branch. Testing out things like large trees that take up more decoration space, beauty score which ups morale, and more. We'll pivot the priorities depending on what everyone likes and wishes to see happen for decoration going forward.

It's in a very early stage so it will only be available on experimental until we get it to where we want it to be.

This patch is still in development and can be tested on the experimental branch to give feedback.

This is how you can enable the experimental branch of Flotsam. This will only work when you're not in a game:

Open Steam Library Right click Flotsam Select Properties Go to tab 'Betas' at the top. Select 'Experimental' in the drop-down.

Early Access 0.7.1e1: The Botanist

Specialist: Botanist

New constructions: Parks in various grid sizes.

New decorations: Various new Plants: Sunflowers, Ficus, Flowerbushes, Moneyplants, Monstera, Plantbushes.

You can now place decorations on decoration slots. The park holds decoration slots equal to it's grid size. Decorations have no gameplay impact yet.

New constructions: Grassy Walkways. It has no gameplay impact yet.

New Specialist: The Botanist. The Botanist currently only unlocks the new constructions and acts as a regular drifter.

Fixes