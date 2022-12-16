Update Beta 2.4

Merry Spookmas fellow handymen!

I hope everyone is having a great holiday season!

This update is just a little patch adding a Xmas theme to H4S. There is unfortunately no new content.

I know this is probably quite disappointing, and for that, I'm sorry.

I promise I'm still working on the next update, which should be not only the biggest, but also the most game changing update that has ever been released for H4S. I unfortunately haven't had the time to work on it as much I I'd like. However progress has been made towards the new ghost AI (I think you guys are gonna like it!). But I can't say exactly when the update will be ready by.

Here's a small list of what's planned for the next update:

Missions and level progression.

Ghost AI overhaul #2. With specialised ghost AI. Different ghost types with different behaviours and attack patterns.

Better room variation.

Dropping batteries for other players.

Steamdeck compatibility,

And MUCH more!

(*****these mechanics are not final and may be changed or removed)

As you can probably imagine, these changes are not easy, and will take time to develop and test before they are ready for release. I hope you all can bare with me, I know you're excited for new content and I promise I will deliver!

But most importantly, I want to thank everyone for an amazing year! I never imagined H4S would be as loved as it is, let alone still be played and enjoyed by so many people, two and a half years after it's early access release! It's crazy, and it's all thanks to the support and encouragement from you guys. I wish you all an amazing end of 2022 and an even more amazing start to 2023!!!

See you all for Update 3.0! ;)

Enjoy, have fun and I wish you all a spooktacular spookmas!

Ben.