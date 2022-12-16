Update #13 - Demon Realm

Version 0.80.1 Release Notes

The Demonic Realm

The Kablooie Cultists, long know for causing chaos in the Harvest World, have gone too far this time. By practicing an ancient ritual known as the "Demon Dance", they have ripped open a vortex to a dark dimension of demons. Twisted, powerful creatures now threaten to invade the harvest world - unless someone is brave enough to dare traversing the portal and face the Demon Lord himself.

Those who make it to the Demon Realm have a unique opportunity, for it is said that deep within the Demon Lord's hell pit are the hellhound kennels. These beasts are vicious, but their puppies are highly coveted for their extreme loyalty and other-worldly abilities. They're also notoriously cute!

A quick aside: In what other game besides Summoners Fate can you start with the "Demonic Realm" and end on notoriously cute, I mean, come on!

In this update, the Demon Lord joins the host of three bosses that can potentially inhabit Harvest World during an adventure run. The added content makes Harvest World the most diverse of our current biomes, with as many as five distinct regions including an entire parallel dimension and a demon dungeon rumored to have a secret entrance.

I've also added our first "Nemesis" - a new mechanic inspired by player collaboration - who is an elite Summoner that actively hunts the player. Plus, another new player-created rivals team and a host of new cards (demon-inspired of course) - and let's not forget our new Summoner, the Priestess - our first playable hero to combine Celestial and Void magic.



Some of our new cards

Release Notes

Here's everything that's new and improved in v0.80.1:

NEW SUMMONER: Ishari, the Priestess dutifully presides over the powers of life and death. She offers healing and longevity to her allies, and terrible curses upon her enemies. Our first summoner to command Celestial and Void magic.

Demonic Realm NEW BOSS: Dante, Demon Lord

Dante, Demon Lord NEW CARD: Satyr Archer

Satyr Archer NEW CARD: Satyr Champion

Satyr Champion NEW CARD: Satyr Warrior

Satyr Warrior NEW CARD: Satyr Javelineer

Satyr Javelineer NEW CARD: Necropid

Necropid NEW CARD: Oni

Oni NEW CARD: Naga Demon

Naga Demon NEW CARD: Hellhound Puppy

Balance: Demonic Lash changed from "Deal 3 damage. If it is an ally demon, give it +3/+0" to "Deal 3 damage -OR- Give an ally +3/-3 and +3 spaces per move until end of turn."

New Mechanic: Nemesis - Roaming elites that pursue the player on a count-down mechanic based on the number of tiles they have traveled while exploring. Players cannot fast travel while chased by a nemesis. Players can retreat from a nemesis, but it will leave minions to guard the territory where the battle was fled.

New Rival Adventurer team: "Blast to the Past" by player and community member, Inlaa.

New Fate Encounter: Demon Dance - Fight against waves of powerful demons, influenced by a roll of your trusty D20 dice, to seize control of the portal to the Demonic Realm.

New Fate Encounter: Hell's Kennels - Rescue a hell hound puppy, but beware the wrath of the Demon Lord!

Improvement: Footstep SFX now match the material being walked on. This may seem like a small change, but it turns out players LOVED the splish & splash SFX of the swamp so much that I was inspired to do the same treatment for all of the other terrain types and it really kicks up the immersion.

Improvement: Increased the movement speed in the overworld from 3 tiles per second to 3.5 tiles per second. Units move approximately 17% faster.

Improvement: Units rushing the map will now start their rush from off screen as opposed to materializing on the map edge (which gave the appearance of them popping into existence rather than running from a previous destination).

Improvement: Player will now receive extra mana each time they have discarded two cards in the same turn, not just the first time they discard two cards in the same turn.

Fixed bug where Fire Trap would throw an exception when placed on the board.

Fixed bug where the parallel animation engine didn't wait for surprise card triggers to complete before playing next animation in the sequence.

Fixed bug where parallel animations could run while a spell card was casting. Any kind of cast events will now suspend other animations so they wait for the cast to complete before running.

Fixed bug responsible for causing several of the desyncs reported with the AI

responsible for causing several of the desyncs reported with the AI Localization: All in-game translations for supported languages are now up-to-date!

