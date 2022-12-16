Hotfix Update 1.0.0.9258

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

❌ Fix for worker xp not going up

❌ Fix for assigning crafting worker who is no longer alive

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix