Hello, thank you everyone for playing Grey Heritage. Here are the bug fixes for today.

EN/CN

-Some outdoor walls were labeled "Object." This is now fixed.

-Darken the portrait issue in chapters 3, 8, and 11.

-Lower sprite placement for portraits that was slightly too high.

CN Only

-Fixed Ending bug. You can reload your ending save file and read it now.

If anybody finds any bugs, please let me know and I will work to address them.