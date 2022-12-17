Update 0.7.2

Hello subROVers! We've just updated the game to v0.7.2!

The most notable feature in this build is that the HUD will now show the "common name" of anything you scan, right after you scan it:

This is a small change but one that makes the scan interaction much more rewarding, as you can see a tangible result right away. This also helps clarify the ID of variations of specimens in the gallery.

Also, if you take a look at the ROV readings in the screenshot above, you'll notice that the Oxygen reading is colored red. We've added a color grading to the reading so it's easier to know at a glance if the levels are low (e.g. when finding Humboldt squid).

Finally, we've added an accessibility option in the Options menu that makes the texts in the "chat" area of the main screen both bigger and bold, after a request from people who found them a bit too small.

Here's the complete list of new features and fixes:

New Features/Improvements:

General: (feedback) Added game option to make the texts in the dive’s “chat window” bigger

Menu: (feedback) Main menu now opens with the last dive site you visited

Menu: (feedback) Removed placeholder items in Gallery

Menu: (feedback) Humpback whale description revised

Dives: ROV HUD shows IDs of scanned objects

Dives: Revised ROV HUD colors

Dives: Oxygen readings’ text changes color according to level (helps find the minimum oxygen zone intuitively)

(0.7.1) General: (feedback) Game now playable with ultrawide resolutions

Bug Fixes:

Dives: (feedback) Hawaii - Beacons in beacon mode don’t show map icons after exiting and reentering dive

Dives: Minor ROV HUD flickering at great depths

Dives: “Orphaned” Ping dots in Humboldt Dive

Dives: HUD text in Up ROV camera has no background

(0.7.1)Menu: (feedback) Sponges not appearing in gallery after scanned

Get In Touch

All the items marked with (feedback) above come from your feedback, suggestions, and reports. Thank you very much!

Here are the many ways in which you can reach us:

From the game -press F8

Through the forum right here on Steam

Through our Discord Server,

Through Twitter,

By email (info 'at' sqr3lab.com)

Again, thank you, and happy subROVing! ⚓ 😁