Trials of the Breach Part 2

I'm really happy to finish the year with the Storyline update!

This patch introduces the Guild Hall and the new Quest system. Quests are unique adventures that you can go on in order to unlock critical progression. Higher Depths levels, some cards, items and even some characters will be locked behind Quests for new players.

I've also added 2 new game modes to the game. Draft mode is a Quickplay variant that lets you draft your entire starting deck. Rush Mode is a alternate game mode that lets you attempt a short run versus a single empowered area.

Now it's time to hunker down and work on the final patch of the game! It may take a while before that one is completely finished, since it will include a lot of new content, as well as full localization for the game in many languages!

Thanks to everyone who has played and enjoyed the game so far, I'm extremely excited to work on the final patch and to launch the game in 2023!