Week 20-21 UPDATE: New Map, Build your Caslte + Co-op :D

Welcome Dear Knights and Princesess

After a much longer time than we expected and a lot more troubles we finally have new content for you, a lot! Please read the patch notes to avoid any confussion. The game will be a survival/builder for some time. We have to fix the code to be able to add NPCs and their live rutine, gatherable foliage (on the bigger map it was imposible to keep), and to deliver the road-map we have together agreed on and worked so hard to create. One more time, thank you for all the heart you all pure into our project. It is very motivating.

Unfortunately what we have now is not prepared for such a great road-map/game. So we will fix it. What is sort of according to plan - cause the next points on the road map are:

0.34 – All found bugs fixed, Fast travel from certain places with carts, water buckets and wine skin to fill in the river, return of the bigger premade buildings.

0.35 – Added community suggestions like 3rd person, controller support, numbers on hot bars, turning off head bob etc.

We have just found a lot more than we wished for ːsteamfacepalmː :D

16.12.2023

! You have to start a new game because of the new map and many new options !

What is new

**-New, bigger, map with a lot good places to build and to visit(just for fun there is no loot in them - not yet).

CO-OP

You can build your own Castle in 5 styles Limestone, Slatestone, Granite, Brick, Sandstone (unlockable with the mason skill)

New graphics (I still have to work on the light but new materials and textures should make you a lot happier

- For your fun there is no limit on the parts you can build, but please use with caution.**

Gathering points (villages, mines, fishing huts etc.) to buy (24 of them to generate resources for you),

More merchants in game, on the road you can find trading posts and a merchant in it.

Tons of new items, buildings and materials. I have not counted by I think around 100, maybe more. In it a lot of copper, bronze, iron and steel weapons, armor parts.

Scale armor and swords like grossmesser, estoc, flamberge.

5 types of trees with different wood from it

Mineable rocks

Iron, copper, tin found in cave walls not only on ground

- A new building system, with special foundations to even the land, 7 tiers (slate, limestone, sandstone, brick, pine wood, spruce wood, bavarian-plaster to upgrade your house as you choose. And much more types of floors(marble, granite, ceramic) that you can now place also as an overlay on the foundation.

The first tier is now very cheap, so you can lay out the plan for your mansion very fast. And put your afford and time in the final project you would like to make. Not in the plan itself.

Tons of decorative items, to make yourself feel at home like tables, beds, cupboards, paintings, chests, chairs, benches

Cooking with new dishes and places to get all the resources you need for it.

New cooking resources like for example wheat, beans, flour, bread, mushrooms, dry meat instead of food rations and salt.

5 tiers of tools, each tier allows you to gather resources faster.

Knowledge tab under K that helps you learn the game

Rivers used as map borders, so you always know where you will crash into an Alpha wall.

- New map and mini map with your friends visible on it and for now one shared marker. + Marked intresting spots like mines or merchants. For now we just want you to have fun building.

Arrows sticking to enemies and corpses (Only single player)

Chance to break and arrow during attack

Backpacks giving you more lifting capacity and slots

Down for maintance but will be back

Caravans

Other NPCs than merchants

Gatherable foliage

Loot on map

Bandits in ruins

Quests from NPCs (quite obvious but just to be sure)

Fixed/changed

Easier leveling due to the lack of caravans

The big buildings are reduced to build in house, on foundation, floors versions. They will stay so until we upgrade the premade building on land building system.

The roof does not crush in the middle

The basic tools are now made for free. If you need the resources to build, you can mine stone or get tons of sticks from a log to build. It is made mainly for performance reasons.

no more wood decal on hitting for example stone

Fixes in icons and item names

The map is accurately showing players position

Map scrolled and zoomed in with the mouse

100% return of raw materials after destroying a building

Easier to position buildings on the landscape

Fixed hitboxes on mineables

Fixed dmg applying on trees and mineables

Next steps for the game

You can play in peace at least for the next 7 months. During this period we will work on rewriting the code, and eliminating the bugs in it so we can make a great game, we all deserve.

During that period there will be small, non destructive updates with new items, animals at least once a month.

You don`t have to report bugs from this version as we have a very long list to fix. Of course if something will crush your game or destroy your fun - let us know. We will try to fix it out of the

queue.

I will continue to give you a small report once every 2 weeks. But I will make a christmass break - lasting until 16 January

So I Wish you all Happy Christmass, a great new year and a lot of fun with the new update, I hope you will enjoy it.

Your humble scribe and developer

Sartorian

P.S Cannot wait for all the things you build with the new system. Cheers!