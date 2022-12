Share · View all patches · Build 10164480 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 18:19:19 UTC by Wendy

We have a great new update for you! New health spawns, new upgrades, and more! Jump in there, Treekeepers!

Features:

New enemy spawning logic

Power, metal, and energy upgrades for the engine station

New health spawns around each world

Small world improvements/updates

Fixes:

Upgrade presents always spawn in line of site

Minor network fixes