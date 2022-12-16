Friday Dev News #102 - Post Update Fixes Released

Hello everyone,
thanks a lot for all the feedback so far!
We already released 2 small bugfix updates on Saturday right after the release, and today you're getting another one:
- fixed weird looking intersections (bug was related to new map size actually)
- resources are no longer generated outside of the playable area on new maps
- if you try to build a road into an intersection that already have enough roads, you will not be allowed (previously you'd build a second intersection at the same position)
- fixed an issue regarding moving gondola stations while single gondolas were moving up the lines
- fixed translation issues
Also, we added some small graphical updates:
- grass now sways in the wind
- grass now appears and disappears smoothly at end of view distance
- no grass shadows for performance
- finished a lot of new building foundations
If any more issues come up, let us know and we'll have a look.
After Christmas we are gonna focus on terraforming + performance + bugfixing, but you'll hear more about that in the next posts!
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update