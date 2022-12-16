Friday Dev News #102 - Post Update Fixes Released

Hello everyone,

thanks a lot for all the feedback so far!

We already released 2 small bugfix updates on Saturday right after the release, and today you're getting another one:

fixed weird looking intersections (bug was related to new map size actually)

resources are no longer generated outside of the playable area on new maps

if you try to build a road into an intersection that already have enough roads, you will not be allowed (previously you'd build a second intersection at the same position)

fixed an issue regarding moving gondola stations while single gondolas were moving up the lines

fixed translation issues

Also, we added some small graphical updates:

grass now sways in the wind

grass now appears and disappears smoothly at end of view distance

no grass shadows for performance

finished a lot of new building foundations

If any more issues come up, let us know and we'll have a look.

After Christmas we are gonna focus on terraforming + performance + bugfixing, but you'll hear more about that in the next posts!

Happy playing!