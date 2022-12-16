 Skip to content

Unbearable update for 16 December 2022

Improved AI for fairer matchups and new equipment.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a new object:
°Lighter: This will illuminate a small area, but it will be imperceptible to enemies, so it can be used while you hide.

-Enemy AI improvements:
°Fixed the bug that made enemies see you even hiding behind objects.
°Fixed the bug that caused the pursuing enemy to not switch between the pursued and sought state.
°Changed the attack speed of the basic enemies and now they will have a cooldown after executing their combo. This to prevent them from spamming their attacks and not allowing you to attack.

-Dialogues are added in puzzles to give clues and facilitate their understanding.

-Fixed the bug that allowed you to get up even when there were objects on top.

-Changes and adjustments in light intensity and post-processing.

