Improved AI for fairer matchups and new equipment.

-Added a new object:

°Lighter: This will illuminate a small area, but it will be imperceptible to enemies, so it can be used while you hide.

-Enemy AI improvements:

°Fixed the bug that made enemies see you even hiding behind objects.

°Fixed the bug that caused the pursuing enemy to not switch between the pursued and sought state.

°Changed the attack speed of the basic enemies and now they will have a cooldown after executing their combo. This to prevent them from spamming their attacks and not allowing you to attack.

-Dialogues are added in puzzles to give clues and facilitate their understanding.

-Fixed the bug that allowed you to get up even when there were objects on top.

-Changes and adjustments in light intensity and post-processing.