Preview of upcoming updates!

Dear Electricians,

It's been almost 4 months since the release of Electrician Simulator! We are shocked by the numerous positive reviews and comments from you! We would like to thank you for your participation in the production of our game. The feedback that you sent is very important to us.

So far, we have released two patch fixes: 1.1, 1,2 and two game content updates: Halloween and Mundial. But that's not all we have for you!

To answer your numerous questions about the development of the game, we have created a special roadmap for you, which will show you when you can expect the next updates introducing game new content (click here to zoom in).

A lot has changed since the release of Electrician Simulator, so we decided to refresh our Steam card! How do you like it now? In addition, thanks to the support of our wonderful community, we added and improved the language versions of the descriptions available on our page.

Thank you: Robert1547, ELEC BANYAZ, Gzoubi, Yoyo, Nexus, Freddy96, utkuyalcn.

It wouldn't be possible without you!

If anyone else wants to help us with translations, please read this devlog.

Next week there will be another update that we announced, which will introduce new Christmas content. But we'll inform you about it next week!

See you!

Take IT Studio! and Gaming Factory