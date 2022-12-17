Patch v1.0.5

It's week one after the launch and I can happily say we didn't run into any bigger issues! We got just 2 bug reports, which I was able to fix with this patch. There are still some minor things I want to fix and polish, before I start adding stuff like more achievements. Stay tuned!
- Added missing level intros
- Improved teleporter camera movement
- Fixed typo in story
- Fixed blocking of belt slots
- Fixed level manager crash
- Fixed main menu button double clickable
- Fixed sinking enemies don't play death sfx
- Fixed teleport to blocked space dilemma
Also, thanks a lot to everyone, who reported a bug. It's a big help!
Changed files in this update