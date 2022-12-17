 Skip to content

Kevin's Path to Wizdom update for 17 December 2022

Patch v1.0.5

It's week one after the launch and I can happily say we didn't run into any bigger issues! We got just 2 bug reports, which I was able to fix with this patch. There are still some minor things I want to fix and polish, before I start adding stuff like more achievements. Stay tuned!

  • Added missing level intros
  • Improved teleporter camera movement
  • Fixed typo in story
  • Fixed blocking of belt slots
  • Fixed level manager crash
  • Fixed main menu button double clickable
  • Fixed sinking enemies don't play death sfx
  • Fixed teleport to blocked space dilemma

Also, thanks a lot to everyone, who reported a bug. It's a big help!

