Patch v1.0.5

It's week one after the launch and I can happily say we didn't run into any bigger issues! We got just 2 bug reports, which I was able to fix with this patch. There are still some minor things I want to fix and polish, before I start adding stuff like more achievements. Stay tuned!

Added missing level intros

Improved teleporter camera movement

Fixed typo in story

Fixed blocking of belt slots

Fixed level manager crash

Fixed main menu button double clickable

Fixed sinking enemies don't play death sfx

Fixed teleport to blocked space dilemma

Also, thanks a lot to everyone, who reported a bug. It's a big help!