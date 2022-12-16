Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.31 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for frequent crash when being petitioned
Fix for crash when saving
Fix for crash when selection changes
Fix for crash when refueling
Fix for crash when giving a gift```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed depots in development branch