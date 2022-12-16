 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 16 December 2022

Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.31 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hotfix 


Fix for frequent crash when being petitioned  
Fix for crash when saving  
Fix for crash when selection changes      
Fix for crash when refueling  
Fix for crash when giving a gift```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

