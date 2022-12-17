DISCORD and Haptics!

Shaking! Rumbling!

Good day, Everyone!

Today We are pushing the Haptic update for Spectator! Now it's no longer in beta!

New Haptics and Force Feedback system!

Now We are on IL2CPP! (Game is now even FASTER!)

Fixed lots of bugs, new lighting for Backrooms. Now it's Bright!

As of the Haptics! It works everywhere just Flawlessly!

But on Linux/Steam Deck you need to enable Compatibility as in the image below (just enable it, no need to change the proton version)



In case of any bugs, please, report them on the forum!