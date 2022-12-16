Winter Contingency II

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Winter Contingency has been declared, all units are mobilized and merry. ❄

Complete challenges to unlock brand-new festive cosmetic rewards in the free Event Pass! Yule be full of good cheer with the Holiday 2022 backdrop, nameplate, and emblems, you can deck your Mark VII with some ornamental grenades, fend off the frost with the Snowbound weapon coatings for your MLRS-2 Hydra, MK Sidekick, and BR75, and more!

If you'd rather light the way, be sure to guide your way to the Shop and let those slay bells ring.