 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halo Infinite update for 16 December 2022

Winter Contingency II

Share · View all patches · Build 10164225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Winter Contingency has been declared, all units are mobilized and merry. ❄

Complete challenges to unlock brand-new festive cosmetic rewards in the free Event Pass! Yule be full of good cheer with the Holiday 2022 backdrop, nameplate, and emblems, you can deck your Mark VII with some ornamental grenades, fend off the frost with the Snowbound weapon coatings for your MLRS-2 Hydra, MK Sidekick, and BR75, and more!

If you'd rather light the way, be sure to guide your way to the Shop and let those slay bells ring.

Changed depots in hifltc-nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 10164225
MGS B Content Depot 1240441
MGS B C1 (1708091) Depot Depot 1708091
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link