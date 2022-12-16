PTR Update 0.1.8e

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.
PTR
What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.
How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.
Patch Notes
Changes
- It is now revealed in-game what rarity a weapon or equipment item has. The rarity tiers are: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary. Common items will have a grey border and grey name. Uncommon items will have a blue border and a blue name. Rare items will have a yellow border and a yellow name. Epic items will have a purple border and a purple name. Legendary items will have an orange border and an orange name.
- Some of the negative traits applied by "Doomed To Fail" Cinder modifier have been nerfed. (making them have have less of a negative impact)
- Power Gems now grant +5 levels.
- Added a new consumable: Power Shards: Grant +1 level.
- Added a new item type: Charms. Charms apply stat bonuses while in inventory.
- Added a new consumable: Crystalized Soul Heart: Grants a Soul Heart on consumption.
- Added a new consumable: Sacramental Bread: Grant +3 to Absolution.
- Added unique sprites for the fresh versions of resins.
- Added a new consumable: Protein: Grants +1 Strength growth for 10 rooms.
- Added a new consumable: Zinc: Grants +1 Intelligence growth for 10 rooms.
- Added a new consumable: Calcium: Grants +1 Dexterity growth for 10 rooms.
- The tent is now a charm and it recovers 1 heart upon entering a new floor while in inventory.
- Blood Chests now deal lethal damage to all health types (armor, soul hearts, normal health). Added new consumables and charms to rewards of Blood Chests.
- Armories have been reworked. You are now guaranteed to find at least 4 armories every run.
- Armories will contain a guaranteed level of weapon rarity depending on the floor.
- Armories don't contain a magic, melee and ranged weapon anymore. Armories now contain at least 1 weapon of the archetype you are currently holding. The other 2 weapon archetypes are random. The weighting that makes offered weapons seek to work with your investment of attributes is still in the game.
- Added a new special type of armory: Royal Armory. Royal Armories contain weapons 1 rarity tier higher than a normal armory would hold at that floor level. Royal Armories also offer 4 weapon choices instead of 3.
- Buffed, tweaked and changed the rewards you can get from exploding Chests and the Arcade.
- You can now bomb Altars and Shrines to get minor rewards.
- Did a massive balance pass on a ton of weapons. Some ranged and magic weapons have been nerfed slightly. Most short-range melee weapons had their damage increased.
- Uncommon and Common weapon appearance rates will now be manipulated to be less likely to appear late in runs.
- Added a new hidden mechanic which is called "intense situation". Some boss phases are now marked as "intense situations". Some enemy enchantments will now pause during "intense situations".
- Enemy enchantments are now internally split into primary and secondary enchantments. When (due to Twice Enchanted) 2 modifiers will spawn on a boss enemy there will always be 1 primary and 1 secondary enchantment chosen. This means some very oppressive enchantment combinations will now be avoided.
- Occult Grounds Cinder modifier now spawns 5 times the enchanted enemies, previously 4 times.
Leave feedback in the ptr-feedback channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!
