PTR Update 0.1.8e

Share · View all patches · Build 10164214 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 18:09:31 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.

PTR

What's a PTR?

PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?

Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch Notes

Changes

It is now revealed in-game what rarity a weapon or equipment item has. The rarity tiers are: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary. Common items will have a grey border and grey name. Uncommon items will have a blue border and a blue name. Rare items will have a yellow border and a yellow name. Epic items will have a purple border and a purple name. Legendary items will have an orange border and an orange name.

Some of the negative traits applied by "Doomed To Fail" Cinder modifier have been nerfed. (making them have have less of a negative impact)

Power Gems now grant +5 levels.

Added a new consumable: Power Shards: Grant +1 level.

Added a new item type: Charms. Charms apply stat bonuses while in inventory.

Added a new consumable: Crystalized Soul Heart: Grants a Soul Heart on consumption.

Added a new consumable: Sacramental Bread: Grant +3 to Absolution.

Added unique sprites for the fresh versions of resins.

Added a new consumable: Protein: Grants +1 Strength growth for 10 rooms.

Added a new consumable: Zinc: Grants +1 Intelligence growth for 10 rooms.

Added a new consumable: Calcium: Grants +1 Dexterity growth for 10 rooms.

The tent is now a charm and it recovers 1 heart upon entering a new floor while in inventory.

Blood Chests now deal lethal damage to all health types (armor, soul hearts, normal health). Added new consumables and charms to rewards of Blood Chests.

Armories have been reworked. You are now guaranteed to find at least 4 armories every run.

Armories will contain a guaranteed level of weapon rarity depending on the floor.

Armories don't contain a magic, melee and ranged weapon anymore. Armories now contain at least 1 weapon of the archetype you are currently holding. The other 2 weapon archetypes are random. The weighting that makes offered weapons seek to work with your investment of attributes is still in the game.

Added a new special type of armory: Royal Armory. Royal Armories contain weapons 1 rarity tier higher than a normal armory would hold at that floor level. Royal Armories also offer 4 weapon choices instead of 3.

Buffed, tweaked and changed the rewards you can get from exploding Chests and the Arcade.

You can now bomb Altars and Shrines to get minor rewards.

Did a massive balance pass on a ton of weapons. Some ranged and magic weapons have been nerfed slightly. Most short-range melee weapons had their damage increased.

melee weapons had their damage increased. Uncommon and Common weapon appearance rates will now be manipulated to be less likely to appear late in runs.

Added a new hidden mechanic which is called "intense situation". Some boss phases are now marked as "intense situations". Some enemy enchantments will now pause during "intense situations".

Enemy enchantments are now internally split into primary and secondary enchantments. When (due to Twice Enchanted) 2 modifiers will spawn on a boss enemy there will always be 1 primary and 1 secondary enchantment chosen. This means some very oppressive enchantment combinations will now be avoided.

Occult Grounds Cinder modifier now spawns 5 times the enchanted enemies, previously 4 times.

Leave feedback in the ptr-feedback channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!