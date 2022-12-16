3.22.21.0 Update Notes

A medium+ sized map set in northern Eurasia featuring high location density, a wider progression system with less reliance on RNG, plenty of unique experiences via quests, over 600 items, and an awesome looking bridge (two, in fact). With its fast paced design (inspired by Elver & Washington) and informative item descriptions, it's easy for anyone to pick up, learn and enjoy.



Watch the A6 Polaris Trailer Here

To host a server running the map add its workshop file ID (2898548949) to the File_IDs list in WorkshopDownloadConfig.json, and set the map to "A6 Polaris" (without quotes) in Commands.dat.

For the next two weeks a variety of exclusive new free items will be dropping:

This project was created by danaby2, Renaxon and LVOmega. If you enjoy the map and would like to support them, consider checking out the box or bundle on the Stockpile:

A6 Polaris Map Mystery Box

A6 Polaris Map Bundle

Other links:

ID List & Crafting Guide

Troubleshooting & Modding Info

Bug Reports

YouTube Playlist

Credits