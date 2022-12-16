Len's Island - Uncarted Waters

Uncharted Waters is here! This is a truly massive update, we have essentially rebuilt the game from the ground up to make Len's Island a bigger and better experience in every way.

Uncharted Waters is a whole new version of the game on a new branch, you can access the legacy game and your old save files from the legacy branch in your game settings.

We will make a more extensive blog post talking about the finer details and our plan for 2023 in the coming days. For now, enjoy the giant feature list of juicy new content to dive into!

New Features & Changes

New Procedurally Generated World to explore and conquer. The total size of the map and dungeons is around 50x the original Len's Island.

Five new biomes including Dark Forests, Deserts, Tropical Islands, Mediterranean Plains Islands and new Birch Forests.

New boats and rafts with various styles to help you sail across the new open-world.

World map with fog of war, custom map markers and a backpack drop locations.

New leveling/XP system with a detailed skill tree to give you a wide array of special skills and permanent character upgrades to aid you both in and out of combat.

New and improved upgradable town system with villager home building, trading, mining outposts, blueprint purchasing and player housing areas. Build houses for villagers so they can move in and open their shops for trading.

18 new music tracks (Soundtrack Album 2) composed specially for the new biomes and environments added to the game.

Several new enemy types and a new boss.

New weather system with various different weather types such as rain, storms, fog, strong wind, and sandstorms.

New game tutorial to help you get started.

Various new resources, foods, farming items and seeds added to the game.

Dozens of new dungeons around the map to unlock, mine and explore within.

Several new dungeon biomes and unique areas to explore, with various new traps, puzzles, and loot to find.

New Wood Pile, Stone Pile storage items to help you store vast amounts of resources for building.

Special Void Chest with a magical shared inventory between your entire world.

Weapons now have tiers that determine what kind of resources they're effective against

Workbench and item crafting overhauled with all new weapons and game progression.

Improved farming system with upgradeable water towers that can water more crops over a larger radius.

New smelter machine for crafting various metal ingots for advanced crafting.

New alchemy table for brewing potions to aid you in combat.

Added new bird wildlife such as finches, crows, seagulls, and bats.

Beds now need to be inside a home to be used and act as a spawn point.

Destroy floating barrels with your boat to harvest various loot.

New Foundation Extension and Half-Turn Stairs construction pieces added.

Several new decoration items added.

Literally thousands of bug fixes, performance improvements, UI and accessibility improvements and overall tweaks and polish to the game.

There's probably a bunch more stuff we are forgetting, though we have been working tirelessly for 9 months to get you all this new version of Len's Island, we sure hope you enjoy it!

Keep an eye out for our updated blog post in the new few days which will go over more details.