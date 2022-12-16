OUT NOW: Custom maps, More Destruction & Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas to the ones who celebrate 🎅🎄

It is the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas, New Years and a big update for Fireworks Mania.

To celebrate the holidays, I have decorated Town, Ranch and City. The weather forecast predict snow for the next few weeks, so enjoy the decorations and snow while it's there.

If that's not enough Christmas for you, check out guanaco0403's "Christmas Addon for Fireworks Mania". It even has a mini-game of finding presents.

Custom maps



This year I have not added any new maps into the core game, however, I have added support for custom maps.

This means mod creators can create maps for the game, so instead of me added one extra map - you now in theory have unlimited new maps!

Mod creators have already made 20+ new maps during the closed-beta - so there is a lot to choose from already in the ingame Workshop.

To only see maps, use the filter options to limit to maps.

ProTip: Don't have too many map mods activated or installed at once, as it can take a long time to load the map selection. I am working on improving that, so it will hopefully change soon.

Heads-up fireworks novices!

I know all Fireworks Mania players have pure intensions and only play to make beautiful and controlled firework shows, therefore this is not relevant for you.

However, there have been some reports of cases where houses in Town have had a really bad reaction to fireworks and explosives in general.

So keep a save distance to buildings in Town, so it doesn't end like below.

... and more

There is a ton more tweaks, fixes and features in this update.

For example we now have a first draft of a weather system (that's the one providing the Christmas snow). There are currently no UI to change it, but I plan to add that. For now you can change the weather via the "fm-weather" command in the console, if you want to.

1600+ pieces of fireworks

Many have asked me if the new update will have new fireworks in the core game.

The short answer is no, but fear not, as there are literally 1000s of fireworks to play with.

If you don't know, I am one dude making this game in my spare time, meaning time for developing is limited.

One way to get more content into the game, is to add support for mods.

Therefore, last year I implemented "mod support" and the ingame Workshop.

This means that mod creators can make new fireworks, props and now custom maps too.

This free up time for me to work on new core features, bug fixes etc.

Does this mean I will never add more to the core game - no - of cause I will add more fireworks.

For instance it is a tradition that I make a new cake each year, so this year I will add a 2023 cake.

It is not part of this update - but will come in an update between Christmas and New Years.

The core game have around 75 pieces of fireworks that I made.

in the Workshop in the MainMenu you find 1600+ pieces of fireworks and many of the fireworks are much better than the ones I have made. Since I add 'mod support' 1 year ago, there have been downloaded over 3.5 mio - yes millions - mods for Fireworks Mania alone.



So don't hold back - check out the awesome stuff the mod community have created.

So fear not, if you want more fireworks, browse the Workshop in the MainMenu.



If you rather want to browse for mods in your browser you can do so here:

https://mod.io/g/fireworksmania

If you have feedback or suggestions reach out in the "Workshop" section of my Discord server.

I have simplified the Mod Tool dependencies, so it's now much easier to get Unity setup.

As I have been busy getting this update ready for the game, I have not had time to create a new "Getting started video" and other Mod Tools related videos.

Mod Tools will be updated in the coming days - so if you are into modding for Fireworks Mania, keep an eye on my YouTube channel.

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/