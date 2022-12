Share · View all patches · Build 10164012 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy

The Dancer 2 village has frozen over! Explore the winter wonderland in a new seasonal event.

Patch notes:

DDE Patch 1.6 | Festive Waltz

Status panel added to menu

Challenge 2 is Out Now!

New challenge - Chapter 2: Festive Waltz

Some minor bugfixes

Vote for the features in the steam news tab! Best submissions will be added in the next update!

Have fun!

-Spacepiano :D