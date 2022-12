Friends, the game was released!

We invite you to play this unique masterpiece of the gaming industry!

Call all your acquaintances, friends, relatives to play Mister Furry!

We will be very happy if you tell us your opinion about the game in the form of a review and give us feedback in the comments and discussions.

Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1861970/Mister_Furry/