20221217001830

The function of liking has been added in the task of using the computer

A new version reminder function is added. If the version is old, it will remind you to update.

A new BadDummy15 can summon 10 bad zombies

A new batch of furniture has been added, which cannot be manufactured. The task is given slowly, mainly to make the players' homes look different

Added putable and related logic that can be hung on the wall

The distance of Putable is limited to 30m

Designed a tool to quickly grab objects with the right hand

You must set a cooling time for summoning, otherwise you will hit more and more (30s)

When the shells hit many stone zombies, they will get stuck and need to be disposed of

The fire behind the shell is a little fake

The LOD of bamboo should be improved. In the first episode, we should look far away at a big tree

When setting height tasks, the compass should shake up and down, otherwise some people do not know where the compass is

In the following tasks, if you find him within 30 seconds and still can't find the target, you should move the compass higher, and then remind him by voice

Start to add a new mission and go to the shelter

The English word in the message. The English font should be smaller, the title should be scrolled, and the scrollbar should be displayed when touching the scrolling area

A new escape from heaven task is added. This task uses a live voice, and shooting into the sky uses a live voice

Build windows. When taking photos, heavy scanning objects should flash

As the first wet tide task, corpse tide should be guided to turn off the lights

Added smooth movement

The one for height measurement is OK. When it gets close, it appears. It looks cool when it appears

After escaping back, you can put two corpses at the door

Do a mission to save people. The zombies are chasing. Little girl, then you save them

Make a zombie to refresh one by one and go forward

Do the task of a zombie eating the dead, and then you go to kill the diamond

When the fog returns, we will encounter zombies

The words of self talk and self talk are all made into the voice of the real person: there are many strange things here, they are all experience; Conversation with doctor and girl

The airport is surrounded by more guests, good wine, jackals and guns

Put camp signs at the airport

Do a task to check the ranking of the camp, and then let him check his ranking at any time

Make the periodic table into a formula diagram

Give each player a phone number to call on VoIP

Put Lianhua Qingwen in the opening drawer

Add a wooden chopstick or cement pier on the wood floor, and then use it to support the turret

UAV can't fly into the house

Modified the button prompt for opening backpack

Monsters should be differentiated. Bosses should drop good things. Bosses should drop 10 times

The model of the short weapon has been replaced. The new model is a Japanese knife, which comes from Lao Gun

Mainline guidance: strengthened the first task, with shelling zombies

Reset the leaderboard function

You can stand and turn the body with your bare hands