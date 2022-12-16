Update v0.2.30

Fix :

Sound adjustments

Fix bug where the fingerprint photo area is too large.

The entity will have its correct speed when leaving the LSS.

Changes :

Decreased chance of encountering vengeful behaviour on easy difficulty mode.

The chance of the entity to destroy the rune is adjusted with the difficulty mode.

Miscellaneous Translations

Incense and GhostPrinter have a priority axis of pose.

Improved shield: It is weakened by the force of the entity's impact. It no longer has a charge limit, but a global resistance.

Addition of a second GhostPrinter