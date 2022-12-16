 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 16 December 2022

Update v0.2.30

Update v0.2.30

Share · View all patches · Build 10163849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
Sound adjustments
Fix bug where the fingerprint photo area is too large.
The entity will have its correct speed when leaving the LSS.

Changes :
Decreased chance of encountering vengeful behaviour on easy difficulty mode.
The chance of the entity to destroy the rune is adjusted with the difficulty mode.
Miscellaneous Translations
Incense and GhostPrinter have a priority axis of pose.
Improved shield: It is weakened by the force of the entity's impact. It no longer has a charge limit, but a global resistance.
Addition of a second GhostPrinter

