📜Patch 2.1: Introducing Gus - the mage who cannot cast spells.



New mage Gus: Cannot cast any spells. Starts with +4 Archers and +2 Dwarf Miners. All your ranged units attack 20% faster.



New feature: You can now swap spells around. In gold shop menu, click and hold down left mouse button to change the position of your spells.

New setting: You can now choose between default mouse cursor, big blue mouse cursor, and big red mouse cursor.

Balance:

Impending Doom now also gives the doomed unit +200% health.

Teleport level 1 and 2 can now be used instantly at start of battle (previously had 8 and 4 seconds starting cooldown).

Teleport max units teleported from 5/6/7/12 to 5/7/9/15.

Teleport level 2 upgrade now also reduces teleport cooldown by 20%.

Teleport level 3 upgrade now also reduces teleport cooldown by 20%.

Teleport level 4 upgrade now also reduces teleport cooldown by 50%.

Teleport from +2 seconds cooldown every cast, to +1.5 seconds cooldown every cast (reset at end of the round).

Pyromancer’s special attack damage from 75% to 100% of the unit’s attack damage.

Many melee units health has been buffed:

Bandit leader 50>60 health.

Miner 70>80 health.

Centaur 35>43 health.

Gladiator 75 > 90 health.

Cherub 60 > 75 health.

Plague Doctor 50 > 60 health.

Golem 150>190 health.

Griffin 120>140 health.

Paladin 120>140 health.

Royal Guard 80>100 health.

Frost Giant 270>310 health.

Arch Angel 220>240 health.

Bugs:

Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed you to start with more units than intended.

Fixed a bug that could cause ranged units to get stuck under the lake.

Fixed a bug that could cause the “choose units or spells” options to appear twice and overlap.

Fixed a bug that could cause units to not attack the enemy in endless mode.

Fixed a bug that could cause the teleport spell to get stuck on the portal icon, and not work anymore.

Misc:

Game over screen now displays your interest gold.

Added a popup description for Pyromancer and Necromancer in the Power Up shop.